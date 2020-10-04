New Covid Infections Bonaire Slowly Going Down









Kralendijk- Bonaire’s Covid infections are slowly going down, both when it comes to new infections and the total amount of ‘active’ cases on the island.

On Sunday the Government of Bonaire published the latest Covid-19 statistics There are 2 new infections and a total of 57 active cases. Two patients are currently hospitalized, and there are two deaths to mourn so far.

The Covid-situation spun quickly out of control in the beginning of September with numbers reaching up to a total of 79 ‘active’ cases on the island.

