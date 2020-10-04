St. Eustatius has new Royal Decoration Committee









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The Public Entity of St. Eustatius has a new Royal Decoration Committee. The committee will recommend residents of Statia to be considered for a royal declaration, on an annual basis.

The committee members are Anica Marsdin (President), Marion Schroen (Secretary), Maxine Spanner-Suares (member), Rosabel Blake (member) and Beulah Simmons-Merkman (member).

The islands in the Dutch Caribbean and municipalities in the European Netherlands can annually submit candidates for a royal decoration.

Process

The process for submitting the candidates for consideration is to submit a document with thorough background information outlining why the person nominated should be considered.

Annually, on the birthday of H.R.H King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands Dutch nationals are decorated for noteworthy contributions in their respective communities.

