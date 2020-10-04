St. Kitts & Nevis Opens Borders to International Travelers on October 31









7 Shares

Charlestown, Nevis- Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris of The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis announced that its borders will fully reopen to international commercial flights and travelers starting October 31st, 2020.

The opening will facilitate the return of tourists and allow nationals and residents abroad the opportunity to return home to their families, their jobs, and their communities in a more regular and predictable way.

Significant

The decision to reopen is a significant development for The Federation and all considerations were taken into account for this undertaking to be responsible and successful. The Government observed the experiences of other destinations reopened and also the advice from World Health Organization (WHO), the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO), the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and local health experts were critical to this process.

Training

In preparation for the opening, The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) and the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) in conjunction with the Ministry of Health (MOH), has successfully conducted Phase 1 “Sensitization Training” and Phase 2 “Train the Trainers” Covid-19 safety protocol workshops for all stakeholders on the island. All stakeholders will be awarded a certificate of completion and all businesses will receive the St. Kitts and Nevis “Travel Approved Seal”, a validation that the establishment is safe to visit. This is a critical step in the overall preparation for reopening the island to international travelers.

Also read: