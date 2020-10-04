STINAPA Biologist Paulo Inspiring Others









18 Shares

Kralendijk – STINAPA Biologist Paulo Bertuol was one of the speakers for a live Brazilian webinar session called “Diving: Opportunity for public use of protected areas.”

Paulo gave a presentation about The Bonaire National Marine Park and explained what some of the rules that make the management of protected areas thrive here.



One of the points Paulo made was that in Bonaire there is a mandatory introduction dive and briefing of the Marine Park before divers enter the water.



Zones

Another difference that Paulo pointed out was the importance of having zones. For example, in Bonaire there is protected reserves, no fishing zones, specific zones for sports such as kitesurfing and windsurfing.



It’s inspiring that a small island like Bonaire can be an example to other countries to better protect nature.

Latest News