Nevis Tourism Authority Introduces Tourism Ambassadors









1 Share

The 6 Nevis Ambassadors. Photo: NTA

Charlestown, Nevis, The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) is introducing the Nevis Tourism Ambassador Program, a unique partnership with an exclusive group of Travel Advisors, Influencers and Journalists.

The six Tourism Ambassadors are Margie Jordan-Travel Advisor, Wesley Francis-Travel Advisor, Bianca Jade–Influencer, Stefanie Michael–Influencer, Erinne Magee-Journalist and Melissa Corbin-Journalist.

The Tourism Ambassadors were selected based on their commitment and support in promoting Nevis to their respective audiences. Together they will highlight different aspects of the Nevis tourism product –Culture, Health & Wellness, Romance, Sports and Culinary adventures.

Thrilled

“We are thrilled that these exceptional individuals who love Nevis have agreed to partner with us and share from their own perspective what makes our island such a special place,” said Jadine Yarde, CEO. “We appreciate their generous support, which is a powerful endorsement for our destination. We look forward to working closely with each of them for our mutual benefit, as we bring their Nevis stories to audiences across the globe.” she continued.

Also read: