1 Share

Kralendijk – Friday evening around 9:15 a bar / restaurant on the Kaya Grandi on Bonaire was raided.

Two robbers entered and threatened the Chinese owner with a knife. Then they fled on foot into the mondi with cash, among other things.

Initially, a search was unsuccessful, but during the night the police managed to arrest one of the robbers. It concerns a 24-year-old boy with the initials M.M.R.M. On Saturday afternoon a second boy of 18 years old was arrested.

Latest News