Kralendijk – On September 24th, Biologists Roxanne, Paulo and Policy Advisor Wijnand, attended the Masterplan Bonaire 2030 sessions on Nature, Environment, and Animal wellbeing.

Some of the topics they discussed were about Bonaire’s natural areas, the Marine Park, animal welfare, and solid/waste landfill. These topics need to be addressed now for the future of Bonaire.

