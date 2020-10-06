4 additional positive cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire









Kralendijk – There are 4 additional positive cases of covid. On October 6th there are 68 active cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire. 57 persons have recovered and 2 persons have been admitted to hospital. The people who tested positive are informed and in isolation.

Public Health noticed that the number of people having themselves tested is currently decreasing. It remains important that everyone gets tested in case they have complaints. Call 0800-0800 if you have any symptoms related to Covid-19. Maintain the hygiene instructions to prevent contamination with the coronavirus. Protect yourself and the people around you.

