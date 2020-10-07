Quarantine policy of Statia from the 7th of October









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Quarantine in Statia is for a period of 14 calendar days, not including the day of arrival on Statia or the day of the last contact.

Quarantine on Statia can be required for two reasons:

Entering Statia from abroad When you enter Statia from a medium or high risk country you have to stay in quarantine.

After having been in contact with (potential) COVID-19 Cases you have to stay in Quarantine.

Quarantine can be in your own home (home-based) or in a central quarantine facility (by the government assigned hotels/apartments).

The public health decides, based on an assessment of your house if home-based quarantine is possible.

For homebased quarantine the person(s) in quarantine need to have a house without anyone else staying in the house. For spouses or parents it is possible to join their family members in the quarantine, this implies that they are then quarantined themselves too.

Homebased quarantine is possible when you are coming back from a medium risk or high risk country or when you have been in contact with a (potential) COVID-19 case on the Island.

Central Quarantine needs to be paid for by the persons themselves. Only for persons coming back from a medical referral the governments takes care of the costs of central quarantine.

Groups of workers can also be quarantined in a house or apartment building. This will only be allowed when they pay themselves for 24×7 security for the location.

Quarantine implies that you stay in the assigned location without having any contact with other people during the period of 14 days. If the assigned location has a private balcony or garden you are allowed to stay there only if there is no shared use. Food and household items need to be delivered on forehand or placed outside the front door and picked up after the person delivering has left.

During the quarantine you will be regularly called by the public health to monitor your health and well-being. A security company will regularly check if you are physically present at your quarantine location.

The government commissioner can give exemptions on the quarantine-rules/ regime for humanitarian reasons and for vital functions on the Island.

The government has assigned a security company for 24 hours surveillance of all quarantine and isolation locations (both home-based and central locations).

Providing food/groceries to people to a central quarantine location needs to be coordinated with the public health (it is not allowed to bring food yourself).

Bringing food/groceries to people in home-based quarantine is only allowed by dropping it at the door/ on the porch and leaving. Persons in quarantine can then pick it up after the person delivering has left.

Isolation

As soon as someone is tested positive on COVID-19, he is placed in isolation. The requirements for isolation are the same as for quarantine. So a person in isolation who is tested positive can stay in the same place, except if he/she was quarantined together with other persons.

Only when a patient becomes ill to a level that hospital care is needed the patient will be brought to the hospitainer where the patient can be treated medically in an isolation room

