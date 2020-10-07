Speech by Bonaire Island Governor Rijna October 6th









3 Shares

Photo: Government of Bonaire

Kralendijk – Dear citizens of Bonaire, Last week I informed you about the new measures that went into effect per 30th of September based on a thorough analyzes. This concerned targeted measures, including those for the hospitality industry, shops, businesses and contact professions. I also called for mandatory work from home, if possible. I know that it is not always easy to live with these rules, but only together we can get the virus under control on Bonaire. I therefore continue to call on you to comply with the measures.

We are now a week on and if we look at the numbers of the amount of infections, it seems to be going better on Bonaire. I deliberately say “seems”, because we do have fewer infections, but the figures also show that fewer people are getting tested. In the past week, 235 people have had themselves tested. The week before it was 451. Dr. Marian Luinstra-Passchier will elaborate on this later. I would like to emphasize again that it is important to get yourself tested if you have complaints, such as cough, cold, fever or loss of smell and/or taste. Even if the complaints are mild, do not hesitate, stay at home and call 0800 0800 to make an appointment to have yourself tested. The Public Health Department is at your service every day.

Bonaire still has code orange for travelers from the European Netherlands. I have previously indicated that we will monitor weekly whether we can submit a request to revert to code yellow. Current developments and figures are no reason for us to submit this application. I realize that tourism is important to our island and our entrepreneurs. That is why I regularly consult with representatives from the sector. We keep a close eye on developments and will submit the request for a return to code yellow as soon as this is justified.

Next weekend is the Regatta holiday. Even though there are no Regatta related activities, it is a holiday for students, teachers and many other residents. Normally we go out on holiday together during the Regatta, we have more social contacts and we do fun activities. I am not saying that we cannot do so now, but it is important that we all still adhere to the basic rules. Think of the one and a half meter distance and good hygiene. Because, no matter how well you know people, you never know for sure whether they are infected with Covid 19. Therefore, let’s all stay corona smart, also during Regatta.

Latest News