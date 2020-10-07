Travel policy of Statia from the 7th of October









3 Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Government of St. Eustatius would like inform you about the Travel and Quarantine policy of Statia, starting the 7th of October, 2020.

People of the following categories are allowed to enter Statia:

Returning medical referrals Returning Statia residents Essential workers (both for government and for companies) Returning Students Business, touristic and family visits (only allowed from low risk countries)

Other categories of persons coming from medium and high risk countries are not allowed to enter Statia. Exemptions on humanitarian grounds (f.e. visiting a funeral) can be made by the Government Commissioner.

Outbound travel is always permitted but return is strictly reserved to the above mentioned categories.



Quarantine measures based on risk in country of origin

The list of countries is valid until further notice. The risk of countries will be continuously monitored by the Public Health Department.

The Quarantine period is 14 consecutive calendar days (not including the day of travel)

To be excluded from quarantine obligations, people must have been in a low risk country for 14 consecutive calendar days (not including the day of travel).

Everybody wanting to enter Statia from a medium or high risk country has to request entrance by email to info.covid19@statiagov.com. Your email must include motivation, planned date of entry, name, date of birth, nationality and place of stay during the last 14 days. The request for entrance needs to be received at least 72 hours before the planned date of arrival. Acceptance will be within 48 hours after receiving the request.

The government has limitations for the amount of people at the same moment in quarantine (currently 30 excluding returning medical patients) which can limit the amount of people entering at the same moment.

Everybody entering Statia needs to fill in a travel questionnaire, the questionnaire can be found on the website : Questionnaire. The form has to be filled in between 48 and 12 hours before arrival.

Everybody entering Statia is requested to take a COVID test less than 72 hours before travelling to Statia. When you travel through Sint Maarten it is obligatory based on the requirements of the Sint Maarten Authorities.

All persons will be screened on health and travel history upon arrival on Statia. The Public Health Department can issue a quarantine obligation for every incoming person, based on the screening results.

If incoming passengers on a flight are from different risk categories. The government will treat them as being from the highest risk category present on the flight.

Persons should make use of face masks during air-travel. With most airlines, the use is obligatory. You are yourselves responsible for acquiring facemasks.

Travelling Abroad

People are free to travel abroad, no permission is needed, however Statia residents travelling abroad from now on will not be entitled for any form of repatriation assistance and have in all situation to pay themselves for quarantine upon return.

Testing on Statia of people who need a test for travelling abroad is at the moment only limited possible with a 5 days-notice to the public health and the can take place on Mondays with a result available on Wednesday night and on Wednesday with a results available on Friday night . Other test moments and quicker availability of test results for travelling is only possible in exceptional cases.

Latest News