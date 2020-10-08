Aruba Airport Authority Expects 90% Recovery in 2025









An EZ Air flight proceeding from Bonaire touching down at Aruba Airport. Photo: Hensley Garcia.

ORANJESTAD – Based on the latest insights it is expected that AUA Airport will end up with a 37% – 40% traffic recovery for total departures by the end of 2020 compared to the year 2019.

According to AAA Facebook Page, the airport uses the same insights that they retrieve from their various stakeholders, especially the airlines operating into AUA Airport, to look further ahead and estimate our recovery path for the coming five years. Recovery will be slow but sure during the coming years. Various aviation industry associations such as ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization), IATA (International Air Transport Association) and ACI (Airports Council International) have also emitted their outlook and estimate that it will take the aviation industry at least 3 to 4 years to recover and once again see pre-COVID traffic numbers worldwide.



“Based on our network with our airline partners and also based on the insights of the aforementioned aviation industry associations we have determined our outlook for the 5 years ahead of us for the amount of passengers that will depart from AUA Airport (Revenue Generating Passengers)”, according to AAA.

Illustration: Aruba Airport

The graph illustrates that AAA estimate at this time that they will recover 37% in 2020, 52% in 2021, 68% in 2022, 78% in 2023, 84% in 2024 and 90% in 2025.



“Every day we are in contact with our partners in the aviation and tourism industry. This forecast is based on the insights and information we have today. We know that the impact of this crisis will be felt for years. A multiyear outlook under the current uncertain circumstances, however, remains fluid. Therefore, from now on, we will prepare an update of our multiyear forecast every quarter. We will continue to do our utmost to help Aruba in its much-needed recovery,” said Joost Meijs, CEO of Aruba Airport Authority N.V.

