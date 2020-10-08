Finally: Firm Downward Trend in New Covid-infections Bonaire









1 Share

Kralendijk- The past days have -finally- shown a convincing downward trend in the number of new Covid-19 cases on the island.

While Monday still saw 10 new positive (active) cases, Tuesday saw 4 new infections, Wednesday 2 and Thursday only 1 single new infection.

A somewhat worrying trend is that less people submit themselves to Covid testing. According to GGD doctor Marian Luinstra-Passchier, this could mean that people who are in reality infected with the virus do not get tested and will stay under the radar.

The number of Covid-positive cases mid-September suddenly spiked with nearly 80 ‘active cases’. Since then the number is slowly going down due to a combination of infected people recovering and less new infections.

Also read: