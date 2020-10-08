Millions of sightings by citizens contribute to mapping Biodiversity









Kralendijk – Global Biodiversity Information Facility (GBIF) provides a global platform for citizen scientists to upload biological observations from anywhere in the world. Through digital uploads of observations and photographs, this database contains millions of validated observations which can be used by researchers, policy makers and conservationists to gain insight into changes and trends in the environment.

Recently 42,000 observations from the Dutch Caribbean (reported in dutchcaribbean.observation.org) were added to GBIF. Photo-supported observations are an important source of biodiversity data and enable interested citizens to actively contribute to scientific knowledge about biodiversity.

If you’ve happened to observe an interesting species in nature, report your sighting on the website DutchCaribbean.Observation.org or download the free app (iPhone (iObs) & Android (ObsMapp)). For questions, please contact research@DCNAnature.org

