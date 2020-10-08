Saba Comprehensive School Sports Day, Exercise Caution









1 Share

The Bottom, Saba – On Friday October 9th 2020, the Saba Comprehensive School will be hosting its annual Sports Day at the Fort Bay Harbor. This will begin at 8am and will end at 12 noon.

During the event there will be swimmers in the harbor area, cyclists on the road between Pop’s Place and the Gas Station and runners on the road between the Harbor Office and Deep End.

They ask that motorists exercise caution when driving within these areas and that boat owners/captains also exercise caution while within the harbor area.

Latest News