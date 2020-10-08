Voting pass for Statia Island Council Elections









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Have you received your personal voting pass yesterday to vote for the Island Council Elections on October 21st? If you have not received your voting pass yet, or if it is lost or damaged, you should request a new pass as soon as possible. New voting passes may be requested until Tuesday, October 20th, 2020. Visit the Census Office personally with your valid identification before 12:00 noon on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Visit www.rijksdienstcn.com/islandcouncilelections

