Police Force Caribbean Netherlands Commemorates 10 year Existence

Kralendijk- This morning saw a short commemoration of the 10 years existence of the Police Force Caribbean Netherlands at the Police Station in Kralendijk.
The commemoration, which took place, with the recommended 1.5 distance, first saw the hoisting of the KPCN flag. Celebrations then continued in an informal setting for the employees of the Police force.
