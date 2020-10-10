Saturday Sees 0 New Covid Infections on Bonaire; Active Cases down to 40









Kralendijk- The Covid-infections which have steadily been going down over the course of this week, have finally reached the number of zero new cases for Saturday, October 10th.

While yesterday and the day before still saw 1 new infection per day, on Saturday the growth in the number of positive Covid tests finally came to a standstill.

As the number of people recovering also grows, the total number of ‘active’ cases is also down quite drastically to a total of 40.

The Government keeps stressing the importance of maintaining a 1.5 meter distance from other people and to continue with hand washing and other sanitary rules.

