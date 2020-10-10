Since 10/10/10: Population on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba has Grown to 26.000 Residents









Kralendijk/Oranjestad/The Bottom- The total population size of so-called ‘Caribbean Netherlands’ (Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba) has grown from 21.000 in 2010 to 26 in 2020.

This can be seen from figures generated by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS). The population growth was biggest on Bonaire. When it comes to the future, CBS expects the population on Bonaire to grow to a total of about 28.500 souls in the year 2045.

For St. Eustatius, a growth is foreseen from about 3.100 residents now to about 3.900 in the year 2045. For Saba, the smallest of the 3 public entities, a growth in population is expected from 1.900 now to about 2.400 residents in the year 2045. The three islands will have, by that year, an expected amount of 35.000 residents.

Migration is the biggest factor in the population growth on the 3 islands. The percentage of residents born in The Netherlands, has grown from around 9% in 2010 to about 13% in 2020. It is expected that this percentage will continue to grow to about 16% of the total population in the year 2041.

