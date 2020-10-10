Statia’s Auxiliary Home Scales Down Visitor Restrictions









9 Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Starting Monday, October 12, 2020, the St. Eustatius Auxiliary Home Foundation will scale down down visitor restrictions. This means that family members can once again visit their loved ones at the home for the elderly.

There are, however, some restrictions still in place. The Auxiliary Home requests family members who want to pay a visit to call in advance to schedule their visit. This can be done via telephone number 319 1221.

Visits can be scheduled during 2 time slots per day, namely between 10 and 12 in the morning and between 12.30 and 1.30 in the afternoon. Every resident can only receive 1 family member for the day, with a 15 minute time limit.

No hugs

There are also some limitations in place during the visit. The Auxiliary home reminds visitors that the 1.5 meter distance should at all times be observed. This means that no hugs or kisses can be exchanged.

Also, the visit is limited to the front porch of the Auxiliary home. Visitors cannot go into individual rooms of their loved ones.

Around the world retirement homes have been hardly hit by restrictions due to Covid-19 prevention. The elderly are considered one of the most vulnerable group when it comes to the impact of the Coronavirus infection.

Also read: