A much smaller Liat likely to Resume Flights in November

The pan-Caribbean carrier is going through a controlled bankruptcy and subsequent reorganization.

St. John’s, Antigua- The Antigua Observer reports that cash-strapped Antgiua-based Liat may be taking back to the skies as early as November of this year.

Information Minister Melford Nicholas, from the Government of Antigua, told reporters he did not want to give a specific date as of yet for the carrier to resume operations.

As part of the process, the shareholder governments of Barbados and St. Vincent have decided to sell their shares in the company. This would mean that only the governments of Antigua & Barbuda and Dominica would continue as shareholders of the airline.

Competition

Since Liat grounded all flights, several regional airlines have attempted to fill the void which Liat, as one of the main providers, left in Caribbean Air travel.

St. Vincent-based OneCaribbean and Turks & Caicos-based InterCaribbean Airways (ICA) have been the most prominent players vying to take over part of Liat’s network, with Air Antilles also expressing interest to assume a bigger regional role.

Liat forms part of the so-called CaribSky Alliance in which St. Maarten-based Winair and Guadeloupe-based Air Antilles are the other 2 partners. It is unknown as of yet if the reorganized and much smaller Liat would continue to be a partner in the CaribSky Alliance.

