IATA advertisement causes Confusion

Kralendijk/Oranjestad/The Bottom- An advertisment from the International Air Transportation Organization (IATA) in a series of ads about reopening borders is cause of some confusion.

Much to the frustration of many, Bonaire currently only receives flights from Holland and sparsely so, after the Island Governement asked to have the island declared Code Orange, or as a territory with increased risk.

St. Eustatius and Saba so far receive no tourists at all, although the Island Government of Saba recently communicated some cautious first steps in allowing certain groups entry on the island, under relatively strict conditions.

The ad about Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba was published among ads of many other countries which are indeed opening to international travel.

Overstatement

It is also noted that IATA use a wrong name for St. Eustatius which is often reffered to as St. Eustatius, Sint Eustatius or Statia, but not as St. Eusatia. Although the ad does caution that the borders are only open to travelers out of some countries, in general the ad seems to be overstating the actual situation on the islands.

Frustration

There is a mounting frustration, especially on Bonaire that the island so far does not seem to have a plan for a gradual reopening to neighboring island and to flights to and from the United States of America. Many residents increasingly feel they are prisoners of their own island, as there are few options to travel abroad, while traveling back to the island out of other countries than The Netherlands requires prior approval by Island Governor Edison Rijna.