‘Mediabus’ Bonaire celebrates 5th Anniversary

Kralendijk- For the past 5 years now, the Mediabus has been visiting primary schools on Bonaire on weekday to encourage children between 6 and 12 years to start reading.

The effort is certainly not wasted, if the fact is taken into account that no less than 17% of the population on Bonaire has difficult reading and writing.

On Saturday, the Mediabus celebrated their 5th anniversary with the Mediabus on Wilhelminaplein. Important partners and companies were invited to come by for a look at our bus and the range of books we have available.

New

The 5 year anniversary also marks the start of a drive to generate funds to purchase a new(er) bus. According to the Stichting Lezen en Schrijven Bonaire, a new bus is needed to ensure reliable service to the primary schools.

“So far we have already received the first commitments. Three organizations have already indicated that they want to make a contribution to make the purchase of a new bus possible. We hope more will follow”, according to the Foundation.

