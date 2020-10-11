Statia’s Population will Grow a bit more than Previously Thought









The island is still relatively sparsely inhabited, but will see a growth in population over coming years.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The population of St. Eustatius will grow a bit more than previously thought.

The Central Bureau for Statistics (CBS), in an updated prognosis for the period of 2020 – 2050 now predicts that the population of St. Eustatius will grow with about 5%, or 200 persons, more than previously assumed.

CBS also write that the drop in migration due to Covid-19 will only effect the population growth temporarily, but will pick back up after the Pandemic. They predict now predict that Statia’s population will reach about 3.900 persons in the year 2045.

Mortality

So far, CBS does not predict an effect in mortality on St. Eustatius due to the Corona-crisis.

Development in births and mortality over the coming years, according to CBC. The thick lines reflect the current prognosis, the dotted line the previous prognosis.

