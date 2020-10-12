Bulevar Gobernador N. Debrot Bonaire partially closed

Kralendijk – Motorists should take into account the closure of a section of the Bulevar Gobernador N. Debrot near the marina. The road is cordoned off because cars can get into the slip because of water on the road. Motorists can now use the temporary dirt road or take an alternative route. The Public Entity Bonaire asks for your understanding of the situation and hopes to have it remedied soon.
Latest News
- The digital counter of the Belastingdienst/CN
- Saban sentenced for Drugs Trafficking via Cargo Boat
- Letter to the Editor: “Return to the days of Leaders who stand for Principle and Moral Dignity”
- Third day in a row: No New cases of Covid-19 on Bonaire
- Saba Commissioner Zagers reflects on 10 years after 10-10-10