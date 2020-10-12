Bulevar Gobernador N. Debrot Bonaire partially closed









Kralendijk – Motorists should take into account the closure of a section of the Bulevar Gobernador N. Debrot near the marina. The road is cordoned off because cars can get into the slip because of water on the road. Motorists can now use the temporary dirt road or take an alternative route. The Public Entity Bonaire asks for your understanding of the situation and hopes to have it remedied soon.

