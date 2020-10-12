Former Senator Jopie Abraham endorses Clyde Van Putten in Statia Election









According to Abraham, in his video message, Van Putten has always fought in the interest of Statia.

Kralendijk/Oranjestad- Former Bonaire Democratic Party (PDB) leader, Antillean Senator and Minister of among others Development, has endorsed PLP-candidate Clyde van Putten as his candidate of choice in the upcoming elections on St. Eustatius.

“In my various capacities I got to know Clyde van Putten as a serious, well motivated politician who has always fought for the interest of his island”, said Abraham.

“I wish Clyde and the people of Statia the best for the upcoming elections” said Abraham, who also called on voters on the island not to let themselves be swayed to vote for those candidates who seemed to have the endorsement of the Dutch.

“It is important that you have people who will come up for the interest of the people of Statia”, said Abraham. “I can guarantee you that you have one of them in Clyde van Putten”.

