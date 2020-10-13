458 Thousand Cruise ship Passengers for Bonaire in 2019









Photo: Harald Linkels

Kralendijk – Tourism in Bonaire is not only driven by visitor arrivals by air. Cruise tourism is also important. Cruises accounted for 458 thousand passengers in 2019, according to figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

This is a growth of 322(!) percent relative to the year 2013. Due to the island’s extra efforts to attract more cruises to Bonaire, the number of passengers particularly increased from 2017 onward. It has not been measured what proportion of the cruise passengers has actually disembarked on the island

Graph of the development in Cruise Tourism over the years. Illustration: CBS

Discussion

While some discussion was already ongoing on the desirability of having so many cruise passengers on the island, this discussion has accelerated since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

