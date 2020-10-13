Gender Wage Gap Saba getting smaller









Pay is still not equal between men and women in Saba. Photo: BES-Reporter.

The Bottom, Saba- The so called Gender Wage Gap on Saba is growing smaller over the years. According to figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics, between the year 2011 and 2018 the wage gap grew 5% narrower.

In the year 2011 on average women earned 23% less than was the case for their male counterparts. In 2018 the wage gap is still big with 17%, but quite a bit smaller than was the case 8 years ago.

The average annual wage of employees on Saba was 29.3 thousand US dollars in 2018 compared to 26.6 thousand in 2011. The part of groups earning less than 30 thousand US dollars decreased from 71 to 65 percent.

