4 Shares

Kralendijk- For the fourth day in a row there are no new Covid-19 infections on Bonaire. The number of active cases now stands at 33 persons. These are all in isolation awaiting recovery.

While the lack of new cases is very positive news, Government is still worried about the fact that few people get tested at the moment.

Government continues to stress on the importance of social distancing and hygiene meaures.

Also read: