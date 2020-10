6 Shares

Kralendijk – Seagrass beds capture CO2, trap sediments and protect beaches. They are a nursery ground for numerous fish species, foraging grounds for turtles and conch, and are capable of filtering human pathogens from the water.

In recent years however, invasive sea grasses have taken over living space from endemic seagrasses. Current sargassum influxes are a threat to the seagrass beds and already some area has been lost resulting in beach erosion in some areas.

