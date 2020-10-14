Minister Doran wants to bring Life to Philipsburg









The plan includes a new Parliament building. Photo: Government of St. Maarten

Philipsburg, St. Maarten- Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure, Egbert Doran wants to bring more life to the capital.

The minister presented his vision to address the dire need for affordable housing, by embarking on a project which will see the construction of 114 quality residential units, a green area, a new Parliament and Government building, alongside commercial units and a parking garage.

Minister Doran expressed his vision to develop quality residential units with an improved infrastructure in Philipsburg. The plan is to develop duplex homes on the Walter Nisbeth Road at the location of the current parking lots near the Police station and the old Government Building. This section of the project will consist of 70 units. The two-bedroom duplex homes will comprise of ground floor parking.

At the location of the former Post Office, the Minister plans to develop residential towers. This section of the project will consist of 44 quality residential units with both one- and two-bedrooms, respectively. Additionally, the towers will consist of 18 commercial units with a green area and parking.

Residential towers on the location of the old Post Office. Photo: Government of St. Maarten

Boost

Minister Doran said that he strongly believes the projet is an opportunity to boost the economy through and beyond the pandemic by creating jobs through construction and spending activities related to the development.