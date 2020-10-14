No Growth in Statia’s Tourism over the years









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – In 2019 the number of visitor arrivals by air in St Eustatius was slightly over 10 thousand. This is comparable with the number in 2013. It can be concluded, from figures published by the Central Bureau of Statistics, that St Eustatius has not managed to benefit from the worldwide growth in tourism, and the growth of tourism in the Caribbean region in particular.

An important factor is that St Eustatius has a relative small airport with F.D. Roosevelt Airport. For international connections, St. Eustatius depends on St Maarten. Moreover, the harbour of St. Eustatius is not suitable for large cruise ships. As a result, only a small number of cruise passengers visit St Eustatius. Additionally, St. Eustatius does not have a regular ferry connection with for instance St. Maarten. The relatively low number of visitors in 2017 is also related to the consequences of hurricane Irma.

Illustration: CBS

Markets

The main markets of origin of the visitors of St Eustatius are Aruba, Curaçao, St Maarten, the Netherlands and the United States. Only minor shifts have occurred herein since 2013.

