Popular doctor Hermelijn Succumbs to Covid-related effects

Kralendijk- The news of the unfortunate death of General Practicioner Dr. Hermelijn was received with great sadness in Bonaire early Wednesday morning.

The GP was one of the first Covid-19 infected patients on Bonaire who openly communicated about his condition. Relatively soon after his infection Hermelijn was hospitalized in Bonaire, but was later transported to Curaçao Medical Center when his condition took a turn for the worst.

While the doctor was in the meantime Covid-free, the illness led to other complications. Hermelijn is the third fatal Covid-19 patient on Bonaire.

