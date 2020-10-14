Prices on Bonaire Rose 17.4% over last 10 years









Kralendijk – Between 2010 and 2019 prices on Bonaire increased by 17.4 percent, according to information from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

The average increase was 1.8 percent per year. In the first half of 2020 prices have decreased mainly due to allowances for electricity, drinking water and internet provided by the government to support the population during the corona crisis.

During 2011 and 2012 prices rose sharply on Bonaire, on average with 4.1 percent per year. In 2013 and 2014 prices rose more gradually at a rate of 1.6 percent per year. From 2014 onwards the overall price levels remained relatively stable until 2017, after which the general price level increased. In 2018 prices rose by 3.4 percent.

On Bonaire prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages as well as transport increased between 2010 and 2012 with roughly 6 percent. Prices for food and beverages remained stable from 2013 until 2017 after which they started to increase. In 2015 prices for transport dropped by almost 9 percent mainly due to drop in petrol prices. Prices for air travel increased from 2016 onwards.

Housing

Prices for housing, water and energy increased by 18.6 percent between 2010 and 2019. Prices rose between 2010 and 2013 and then slowly dropped until 2017 after which they increased again. The main causes here are the price developments of electricity and water.

