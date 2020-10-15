Between 2010 and 2019: Prices on St. Eustatius Rose fastest









1 Share

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Prices on St. Eustatius between the years 2010 and 2019 prices on St Eustatius rose a total of 25.1 percent, according to figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics.

On average the increase was 2.5 percent per year; much higher than was the case in Bonaire and Saba.

In the first half of 2020 prices decreased mainly due to allowances for electricity, drinking water and internet provided by the Dutch government to support the population during the corona crisis.

During 2011 and 2012 prices rose sharpest; on average by 7.6 percent per year. In 2013 and 2014 the increases were more gradual, namely 2.5 percent per year. From 2014 onward, the overall price levels remained relatively stable until 2017 after which the general price level increased again.

Bonaire and Saba

In comparison to Bonaire, between 2010 and 2019 prices on Bonaire increased by a total of 17.4 percent. The average increase was 1.8 percent per year. On Saba, between 2010 and 2019 the general price level on Saba rose by 17.9 percent. This is also translates to about 1.8 percent per year.

Latest News