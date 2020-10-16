Between 2010 and 2019 Prices on Saba rose by 17.9 percent

The Bottom, Saba – Between 2010 and 2019 the general price level on Saba rose by 17.9 percent. This is 1.8 percent per year. In the first half of 2020 prices have decreased mainly due to allowances for electricity and internet provided by the government to support the population during the corona crisis.

According to figures presented by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), During 2011 and 2012 prices rose sharply and then more gradually until 2014. From 2014 onwards the overall price levels remained relatively stable until 2017 after which the general price level increased.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by more than 8 percent per year in 2011 and 2012. The increases in the period after 2012 were more limited, on average 1.6 percent. The exception was 2017 when prices dropped by 2.5 percent. Prices for housing and energy changed in 2011 by 6 percent, in 2015 by 7,6 percent and in 2018 by 7.7 percent. These changes were mainly due to increases in prices for electricity.

The price development for transport is mainly influenced by the prices for petrol and flights. In 2011 prices for transport increased by 10 percent due to price increases for both petrol and flights. The gradual decrease in prices between 2015 and 2018 was due mainly to petrol prices.

