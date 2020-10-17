Clyde Van Putten Picks up Endorsement by former PM Don Martina









4 Shares

Former Prime Minister and past leader of the MAN-party in Curaçao, Don Martina, has now also endorsed Clyde van Putten.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Clyde van Putten (PLP) has picked up another endorsement, this time from the former Prime Minister of the Netherlands Antilles, Don Martina.

Martina’s endorsement is the second one by a high-profile ‘Antillean’ politician. Last week Van Putten had already picked up an endorsement by former senator and past Partido Democratico Boneriano (PDB)-leader Jopie Abraham.

“I know Clyde and have worked with him many years” says Don Martina in a voice recording, which was circulated on Saturday morning. Martina said he sees Van Putten as someone with integrity and compassion. Martina also said that he knows Van Putten listens and understands the needs of his people. “This is why I support Clyde van Putten to become a member of the Island Council of St. Eustatius”, according to Martina.

Martina furthermore said he felt that Van Putten was a realistic politician who looks for common ground and build bridges.

“Clyde good luck and all the best”, said Martina in closing.

Also read: