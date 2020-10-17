Ferries between Saba and St. Maarten carry 7 thousand Passengers per Year









Saba seen from the Dawn II Ferry en route to St. Maarten. Photo: BES-Reporter.com

The Bottom, Saba – The two ferries in operation between Saba and St Maarten annually carried approximately 7 thousand passengers.

According to figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), in 2018 this number was lower, in 2019 it was higher. Saba residents also use these ferries.

After Hurricanes Irma & Maria a ferry service connecting the island to St. Maarten and St. Kitts was in place for a short time. There are however various proponents of a more regular, more frequent and lower cost connection to neighboring islands. For several reasons however, most connections and initiatives for more or better ferry service are short-lived, much to the frustration of inhabitants.

