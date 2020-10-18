Renewable energy accounts for 25.7% of Electricity Produced on Saba

The Bottom, Saba – In 2019 the electricity production was 9.3 mln kWh, as it was in the past ten years, according to figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).
2.4 mln kWh (25.7 percent) of this production was renewable energy. In 2018 this was still 1.5 mln kWh (16.7 percent).
Saba now has two solar parks. The first park started production in February 2018, followed exactly one year later by the second park.
Latest News
