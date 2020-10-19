Alcohol sales on Statia Prohibited from October 20th 6pm to October 22nd 6am









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – In connection with the Island Council Elections on Wednesday, October 21st 2020, the Government Commissioner announces the following: It is prohibited to sell, deliver or serve alcohol beverages in licensed establishments during the period of Tuesday, October 20th from 6 pm until Thursday October 22nd 6 am. Establishments selling exclusively alcoholic beverages have to be closed during this period. Restaurants are allowed to remain open for the sole purpose of selling food and non alcoholic beverages. Hotels and guesthouses may provide alcohol as an exception to their guests which can be served in their room.

