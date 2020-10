8 Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in keeping with Emergency ordinance no. 15 and the COVID 19 regulations for the elections, no group gatherings are allowed, also not at the two polling stations.

A social distance of 1.5 meter is mandatory, all persons entering the polling stations are strongly advised to wear a face mask and hands must be sanitized at the entrance and at the exit of both polling stations.



Latest News