Less single-person Households in Saba

RCN building in The Bottom, Saba. Photo: BES-Reporter.

The Bottom, Saba – The proportion of single-person households on Saba has declined from 60 percent in 2012 to 55 percent in 2020, according to figures published by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

Unfortunately, the lower percentage of single-person households is not because more singles found a life partner or decided to get married, but has everything to do with a clean-up of the population register.

During these clean-ups, students from North America who were temporarily living in Saba because of their (medical) studies and who had not been removed from the population register after leaving Saba were removed after all.

CBS figures also shows that the proportion of couples, with and without children, and the proportion of single-parent households saw a minor increase.

