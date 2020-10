14 Shares

Kralendijk- The Police Force (KPCN) over the past days has been checking vehicles on the roads in Bonaire.

According to KPCN, various fines were issued for among others driving without a helmet, driving without a seat belt, driving without a valid insurance or without a (valid) license plate.

A KPCN spokesperson said that the checks will continued to be held on a regular basis. “Safe traffic is the responsibility of all of us”, according to KPCN

