Statia has Largest Income Inequality of BES islands









3 Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – According to statistics from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), St. Eustatius has the largest income inequality of the three BES islands, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

In 2018 the Gini coefficient had a value of 0.42. In terms of the Gini coefficient 0 means total equality: everyone has the same income, and 1 means total inequality: One person has all the income, the rest has none. In both 2015 and 2016 the Gini peaked by a value of 0.43, indicating more income inequality than in other years.

In comparison, on Bonaire the income inequality is the most stable among the islands of the Caribbean Netherlands. Its Gini coefficient had a value of 0.40 in 2018. The disparities in standardized disposable income have remained unchanged on Bonaire since 2011. Saba has the lowest income inequality on the islands of the Caribbean Netherlands. The value of the Gini coefficient was 0.37 in 2017 and 2018.

In terms of the Gini coefficient 0 means total equality: everyone has the same income, and 1 means total inequality: one person has all the income, the rest has none.

Latest News