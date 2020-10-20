Bonaire wants to Reopen Gyms under certain conditions









Kralendijk – Bonaire is planning to reopen gyms. Last week the Government held (digital) consultations with owners and operators of the various gyms on the island about the conditions under which, reopening would be allowed.

The discussions were prompted by a motion in the Island Council. The Island Council in majority felt that Sports are important and wanted the Covid-restrictions lifted as soon as possible.

There are some conditions attached to the reopening. The Governor is expected to announce a decision on the reopening of gyms this week.

