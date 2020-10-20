Ollongren and Knops to Statians: “Go out and Vote!”









Minister Kasha Ollongren of Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations.

The Hague/Oranjestad- Minister Kasha Ollongren and State Secretary Raymond Knops of the Ministry of Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations (BZK) call on all Statians to go out and vote on the elections of October 21, 2020.

“In uncertain times our democracy matters more than ever. Every voice needs to be heard. This Wednesday’s Island Council Elections will require extra measures to protect your health and safety”, according to a statement by Ollongren and Knops on BZK’s Facebook Page.

Voice

Ollongren and Knops also said they wanted to thank everyone who is working hard to ensure a safe visit to your local polling station. “We sincerely hope all Statians will turn out and make their voice heard!’



