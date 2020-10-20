Public Entity Statia will soon publish Covid-19 Relief Package









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – In the interest of transparency, it is important to inform the general public that the Public Entity of St. Eustatius will soon publish its plan to introduce a COVID-19 Relief Package with funds received from the Central Government.

An amount of US$375.000, – was received and will be used to assist entrepreneurs, residents, the tourism and hospitality sector, farmers, media houses, fishermen and foundations not currently subsidized by the Public Entity of St. Eustatius or the Dutch Central Government.

When this COVID-19 Relief Package goes into effect it is the objective of the Public Entity is to ensure that it does not, in any way, conflict or compete with the already existing relief packages of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate. The St. Eustatius Lions Club is among a small group of foundations that are earmarked for a one-time subsidy. The funds allocated for the service club are for a specific purpose and were not released by the Public Entity. The St. Eustatius Lions Club is not aware of the intention of the Public Entity to grant a one-time subsidy of $15.000,-. We have requested advice from the Ministry of Interior & Kingdom Relations, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour and the Central Dialogue St. Eustatius on how we intend to disburse these funds.

The Public Entity of St. Eustatius will officially announce its COVID-19 Relief Package during the course of the coming week when more details will be shared about criteria and eligibility. The Public Entity of St. Eustatius has no affiliation with any political political party or any candidate in the forthcoming elections of the Island Council of St. Eustatius and is committed to work with the incoming members of the Island Council in the interest of the further development of St. Eustatius.

