Rainfall and Thunderstorms Expected in Bonaire

A view of the sky in Curaçao, earlier this afternoon. Photo: Robert de Palm

Kralendijk- According to the Dutch Weather Center, KNMI, Rain and Thunderstorms are expected in Bonaire later this afternoon.

The bad weather first reached Aruba earlier today, where it caused a lot of rain, local flooding and rough seas. The weather system in the meantime has reached Curaçao and is expected to move over Bonaire later this afternoon or in the early evening.

KNMI also warns that in showers there could be wind gusts up to 50 km/hr, possibly from a Southwesterly direction.

