Statistics Netherlands (CBS) starts Student Survey 2020









3 Shares

Kralendijk, The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius -In the month of November, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) will be conducting a Student Survey on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius regarding the lives of young people in the Caribbean Netherlands. CBS carries out this study in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport (VWS).

This study sets out to collect information on aspects of young people’s lives such as their home situation, how happy and healthy they are and what they would like to do after their graduation. The information produced by this research can be used to develop youth policies on these islands.

This study is being conducted in association with secondary schools and senior secondary vocational colleges on the islands of Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius. CBS is inviting all pupils and students up to the age of 17 (on the reference date of 30 September 2020) at these schools to contribute to the study, in order to get an accurate understanding of what life is like as a young person in the Caribbean Netherlands. Participation is thus very important.

CBS will handle all data carefully and confidentially as this is an obligation that is stipulated in the law. Personal data will not be linked to the given answers.

Parents of young people will be further informed about this research in the week of 20 October by means of a letter from CBS. Parents of children under the age of 16 can contact CBS if they do not wish to grant permission to take part in this study, by calling the office of CBS during office hours on +599 717 8676. They can also send an email to caribischnederland@cbs.nl. CBS would like to thank all parents and pupils in advance for their cooperation and participation in this study.

Latest News