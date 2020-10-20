The Royal Decoration Committee Statia requests candidates for a royal decoration









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Royal Decoration Committee requests residents to submit candidates for consideration for a royal decoration. This can be done through the email: royal.dec.comm@statiagov.com

When submitting names, please take the following guidelines into account.

1. must be willing to write the support letter and fill in the application form

2. Each candidate must have at least three supporting letters

3. Must also be aware that the committee does not have the final say as to who would receive a royal decoration

4. The responsibility of the committee is to submit all names with their supporting letters to the Government Commissioner

5. The Government Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner will have the final say as it pertains to the public entity St Eustatius.

The Royal Decoration Committee members are Anica Marsdin (President), Marion Schroen (Secretary), Maxine Spanner-Suares (member), Rosabel Blake (member) and Beulah Simmons-Merkman (member).

Annually, on the birthday of H.R.H King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands Dutch nationals are decorated for noteworthy contributions in their respective communities.

For more information, please visit www.lintjes.nl.

